Scarf, analysis and opinions of the game for PC

If you like games like ICO, Rime or Journey you should take a look at Scarf. It has several problems that keep it from being a round video game, but as an indie experience it is one of the most striking proposals of this end of the year.

There is a before and after within the adventure genre when we talk about minimalist approaches, in which both gameplay and narrative are built from very specific rules that shine with extraordinary force. It is the design by subtraction, which eliminates everything superfluous, everything that is unnecessary. Great authors such as Fumito Ueda (ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian) or Jenova Chen (Journey, Flower) are the best examples of this aspect.

What’s this all about? To that Scarf is a video game of adventures, platforms and puzzles which is clearly inspired by some of these titles. The first time I saw it in a trailer, I thought it looked interesting, the kind of game that I also tend to like. It does not have much action, but it does have a lot of exploration, a game design at times quite intelligent and a not inconsiderable artistic section. Charming, in a word. Pretty short too. It lasted me about five hours, yes, keeping an eye on what was happening until the last moment.

However, the game from the Spanish developer Uprising Studios has a serious problem: it has an irregular execution. There are great ideas in the playable, but sometimes its mechanics are somewhat clunky, there are abundant programming errors and optimization for PC it is quite troublesome. You can see that it is a fairly ambitious game that required more resources to get ahead with higher quality. For this reason, I am even a little sad that such a beautiful project with so much potential has not gone any further. Even so, let me explain what you are going to find, because if you like this type of game as much as I do, it will surely interest you.

A wonderful adventure

Scarf’s premise is simple. You put yourself in the role of a hero who goes in search of rebellious souls. And here you will allow me to stop explaining to you more, because it is a journey as metaphorical as it is unusual. The characters do not articulate a word, and all you know is through small intros and fragments of history that you can find on your way (something optional). As you see, a minimalist approach that connects with the style of other productions such as Rime, in which you are in charge of putting together a particular narrative puzzle.

The argument is always something that is there, but it is not the main thing. Here the important thing is that you go accompanied by a scarf with a life of its own. It’s red, shaped like a dragon, and empowers you to do great jumps, glide through the air, swing on certain objects, and propel yourself like a human slingshot. All the actions are unlocked throughout the journey and they are lifting an increasingly varied and complex gameplay, being necessary that you combine several skills to overcome various obstacles.

This playable approach works, and it offers quite inspired situations that only have as a counterpoint the lack of adjustment in terms of control that I previously aimed. They also give rise to several puzzles that tend to be logical, despite the fact that in many moments the game does not know how to focus well on the elements with which to interact. This confusion, coupled with the presence of bugs, make the experience not as satisfying as it could have been. And it is that I have found myself before a game with a great playable base, but to which it lacked to apply a greater care and detail.

Scarf is a very classic 3D adventureAnother important aspect, probably the one that has attracted me the most, is that Scarf is a very classic 3D adventure, which has reminded me of the time you get into the dungeons of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The reason is that its structure is based on three worlds, each one endowed with wide regions of exploration in which you must solve a series of puzzles and obtain various objects to open new paths. It is an in crescendo progression in which you use more and more techniques, with a not exaggerated difficulty curve, but still satisfactory.

There are abilities that have come to blow my mind, such as taking a sphere of power to open a path in the sea as you walk. These are magical moments that support my belief that this game has great ideas, but not as exploited as one might have hoped. For example, there is a sequence where you play hide-and-seek with one of the rogue souls, but a misguided design allows you to pass the test without doing much of anything. For this kind of thing, the feeling you get is to immerse yourself in a world of unique and inspired gameplay, but which has lacked something else to finish convincing.

Overall, the game design is very linear, and it’s not a bad thing at all. There are the odd collectibles, as well as additional story snippets to help you better put your situation in the game world into context. Otherwise, the duration of 5-6 hours more than enough is done to support everything that the Spanish developers had to tell us. It is not short, nor is it long.

Where the game shines the most is, of course, in the arts. Its minimalist approach is reflected in simple but friendly characters, as well as environments that tend towards that style of nature in solitude that fits so well in this type of titles. Thanks to this, the game outstandingly conveys the feeling of travel in a mysterious world and that you want to travel. Hit it? That the game is quite demanding in terms of hardware, or rather it is poorly optimized. To run the game smoothly I had to lower the texture and resolution settings. A shame, because when the game goes well it looks much more.

It is a game with a great playable base, but which lacks care and detailIn a future release on consoles (if it happens) it would be desirable to eliminate these problems, which include optimizing the smoothness to the maximum, as well as fixing certain graphical errors. Of course, it would also be desirable for Uprising Studios to carry out updates on the current version on PC. If it happens, we will undoubtedly find ourselves in front of a more enjoyable video game, which has been visually enchanting for me, and which I have found a pleasant surprise in terms of playability, the greatest regret is that it has not reached more.