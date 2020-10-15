Scariest Doctor Who monsters vote

This October we’re already nicely into spooky season, with our minds turning to all kinds of ghosts and ghouls as we method Halloween – and for Doctor Who followers, meaning revisiting a number of the scariest episodes from the BBC sci-fi collection.

Over the previous half-century Doctor Who has turn into legendary for sending a number of generations of youngsters quivering behind the couch, whether or not they had been scared of the Daleks, quaking on the sight of The Inexperienced Loss of life’s maggots or conserving a beady eye on each statue after encountering the Weeping Angels.

However which is the scariest monster of all? Which Doctor Who baddie would give the hardiest Time Lord nightmares and nonetheless offers you a shudder whenever you assume again to the primary time you noticed them on-screen?

Properly, this Halloween we’re aiming to search out out. Right here at RadioTimes.com we’ve assembled a longlist of all of the spookiest, creepiest monsters which have stayed with us over time, and we’re on the lookout for you to inform us which one nonetheless offers you the Who-bie jeebies.

Is it the Daleks or Cybermen that make you shiver, or did you by no means recover from the Vervoids? Did the recently-introduced Dregs dredge up a primodial worry, or are you extra creeped out by the Ice Warriors? And what about monsters we by no means even noticed, just like the creature from Midnight?

Make your selection from the checklist above and vote now! We’ll be totting up the votes and revealing the highest selections – together with the general winner – a while earlier than the thirty first October.

And when you do first desire a refresher by rewatching a few of these creatures’ severely spooky starring roles, nicely, we’d be sure to go away on just a few lights… and hold your sonic screwdriver shut handy.

