Scaring news from Kerala, Health Minister said – 10-20 thousand cases of corona virus can come every day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Health Minister says that in the months of August and September in Kerala, corona virus infection can increase havoc and 10,000 to 20,000 cases of infection can be reported daily. In a video message, he appealed to the youth to join the Kovid Brigade, “Experts say that in the months of August and September there may be a huge increase in the cases of Kovid-19. 10,000 to 20,000 new cases are expected to come up every day. ” Also Read – Corona Cases in India Update: More than one thousand deaths due to corona, more than 64 thousand new cases

He said that with the increase in cases of infection, the death rate can also increase, so it is necessary to stop it. He said, “We have to understand that as the incidence of infection increases, the death rate due to infection will also increase. So we have to stop the cases of infection from growing. We need people’s support for this. ” Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Private hospitals will not be able to take arbitrary money for treatment of Corona, fixed rates

Shailaja said that he would have to strictly follow health instructions to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance. Appealing to the youth to join the ‘Kovid Brigade’, he said that thousands of health workers are fighting the epidemic. Shailaja said that ‘Kovid Brigade’ could prove to be a role model for the world. Also Read – China claims – Corona virus found in frozen chicken, WHO said this

(input language)