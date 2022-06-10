Scarlet and Purple have shown the Pokémon inside the poké balls for the first time and we have not even noticed

You have to look closely at the latest Game Freak game trailer for Nintendo Switch to see this little detail.

One of the big questions from Pokémon fans is how these creatures live inside poké balls, which has given rise to many theories about it. What we did not expect is that in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which released a new trailer last week, we would see more about it.

If we look at a small detail in the video, we will know that this installment of Game Freak will not solve our doubts about what exactly happens in there, but it will shows the Pokémon coming out of the poké balls. As you can see below, the community has echoed in Twitter of this curiosity:

The image shows the exact moment in which, in the fight between the coach and Mencía, a tiny Pawmi makes an appearance once the ball is opened in the air. It happens for a very short time, just before the animations and flash effects that dress up the moment appear.

They appear in miniature before the effectsWe do not know if it is something that is done on purpose by the responsible team, but if it were not, there would be no need to place a miniature of the Pokémon on the screen. Do Pokemon change size when caught? It will be necessary to see if this curiosity is treated in some way in the game or, on the contrary, it is left aside again.

At the moment, what we know is that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have dated their release for the next November 18th, when it will arrive on Nintendo Switch with two confirmed legendary. Beyond the extra motivation that it is set in Spain, the latest trailer has restored our confidence in the proposal, with striking novelties such as the possibility of play cooperatively with other users.

