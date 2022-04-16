Scarlet Nexus celebrates millionaire sales by announcing a new demo for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

The Bandai Namco game has also benefited from being available on Xbox Game Pass.

The amazing Scarlet Nexus hasn’t been on sale for even a year, but this time has served to reach millions of players around the world. Bandai Namco he expected to reach a million around the month of March, and the reality is that his analysis has been quite successful if we look at what they have made public this week.

It has two million players and one million copies soldBandai Namco itself has announced that Scarlet Nexus has exceeded one million copies sold, but there is still more. In addition to the PC (Steam), PlayStation and Xbox stores, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, which has helped the total number of players who have tried the game exceed two million.

To take advantage of this sales milestone, the celebration will be extended with a new demo which is already available on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox. In this “Story Demo”, players will be able to choose between two main characters (Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall) and progress through the first part of the story.

Scarlet Nexus is a action role playing game developed by former creators of the Tales of saga. It is set in the not too distant future, where the discovery of a psionic hormone in the human brain gave people extrasensory powers and changed the world as it was known. With a anime aesthetic very striking, you have to deal with a group of deranged mutants.

The director of the game has already left us details for a future sequel, although for now we will have to settle for the title that is currently on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game has drawn a lot of attention for having a hilarious combat system but, if you want to know more, you can go through the analysis of Scarlet Nexus that Alejandro Pascual carried out in this house.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Scarlet Nexus, Demo, Sales and Bandai Namco.