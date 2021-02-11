Scarlet Witch and Vision: A new Featurette seems to target the main plot element

A new featurette for Scarlet Witch and Vision has released a few seconds of footage from the upcoming episodes that shed light on how some of the plot themes may unfold as the show progresses towards its finale.

There are three segments of particular importance. The first features Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes, seemingly waking up from her “sitcom” state of mind, and asks Vision – who is dressed in his Avengers costume – “I’m dead?”.

“Why do you think that?” Vision asks, to which Agnes responds “Because these”. The exchange suggests that Agnes may not be aware of what has been happening to her, or believes that the experience is some kind of an afterlife scenario. Also, this may be how Vision discovers that Thanos killed him in Infinity War.

A scene in the last seconds of the feature film shows Scarlet Witch saying: “This is our house”, to which Vision responds by saying: “Then let’s fight for her.”. The implication here is that Wanda and Vision will come to a shared understanding of Wanda’s creation of Westview, and will fight SWORD, or perhaps a new antagonist, to keep false reality in place.

Also, and perhaps in the most important reveal, we see the Mind Stone and Wanda interacting with it. The scene shows fragments of the stone emerging from it, and Wanda bathes in its yellow light. This seems to suggest that the stone is being destroyed, but could, in the classic Marvel trick, be a scene played backwards. Many theories have suggested that Wanda has recreated the Mind Stone in an effort to resurrect Vision, and that may be what we’re seeing here.

Naturally, we won’t know what all of this really means until the relevant episodes of Scarlet Witch and Vision are available on Disney +.