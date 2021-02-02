Scarlet Witch and Vision: classic comics could reveal the plot

A classic comic book line from Marvel could be the key to the argument of Scarlet Witch and Vision and the next phase (4) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From this point on, we are going to talk about elements of the plot of Scarlet Witch and Vision. If you don’t keep it up to date, please stop reading.

We know that the events of the series take place after Avengers: Endgame. We also know that the multiverse will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before and after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, Kevin Feige has said that there will be a kind of “trilogy” between Spider-Man 3 and the sequel to Doctor Strange.

Well here comes the connection to the comics: Agatha Harkness, posing as Agnes (played by Kathryn Hahn) would have made it clear that for now, Wanda herself is the possible villain in the story. And this connects us to the story line of Darker than Scarlet, which was developed in the late 1980s and placed the Avengers on the West Coast.

Wanda’s desire for a normal life, along with her mutant ability, allows her and Vision (who is a machine) to have twins. These will be kidnapped by Pandemonium in the comics, giving rise to an argument that, who knows, we still see in the series. A plot that would end even with the loss of the twins, and the need to eliminate them from the memory of the Scarlet Witch.

As we say, there are many similarities between the comic book line and the next phase of Marvel in which Spider-Man and Doctor Strange will have a lot to do with. We will see which part is fulfilled and to what extent they have been based on the comics.

Source: Comicbook