Scarlet Witch and Vision could have post credits scene

Marvel is a specialist in post-credits scenes, those that have made that now when we go to see a movie we stay seated in the cinema seat until we see if there is a scene that gives a clue about the next production related to the world of superheroes . And now everyone is thinking the same thing:there will be post-credits scene in Scarlet Witch and Vision?

It is something that has not yet been clear about the series. But we have a clue: showrunner Jac Schaeffer has spoken on Entertainment Tonight on the subject:

“We’ve approached the series in different ways and with different structures, but yeah. It’s a question I have to grapple with.” Schaeffer said, referring to the possible post-credits scene. “I would say that in any Marvel production, you have to see it to the end, no matter what it is. That’s all I can say.”

It tells us nothing but it tells us everything: since Scarlet Witch and Vision will link with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the next Spider-Man movie, it would not be far-fetched to think of a post-credits scene in which we prepare the body for one of the two. Or for both.

Source: Comicbook