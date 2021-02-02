Entertainment

Scarlet Witch and Vision: Emma Caulfield explains how she got into the role of Dottie

February 2, 2021
2 Min Read

Scarlet Witch and Vision is being a source of news in the world of Marvel, and also a source of interest for new actors and actresses who join the rich cinematic universe (and now also series) of Marvel through Disney +.

This time, it’s about Emma Caulfield, actress who plays Dottie. In an interview with Comibook, he has spoken about Jac Schaeffer, showrunner, and has said the following:

“She contacted me. We’ve been friends since we’ve worked together in the past. We’ve tried to find something to work on together since then, but nothing had come up. And suddenly, I was running the show and creating this world for Marvel, And she said that if I wanted to participate. It was great, and simple. I had to get approval from Keving Feige, but there was no proof. Just that. A call between friends that finally worked. “

Fans keep wondering how it fits into the puzzle that the series’ plot has generated. We will be delighted to find out. Meanwhile, we remind you that it has been detected that a series of comics from the 80s could set the tone for what will happen in the series along with Spider-Man 3 and the next Doctor Strange movie.

Source: Comicbook

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.