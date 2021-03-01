Scarlet Witch and Vision: Episode 8 post-credits scene changes everything

Attention: in this news there are SPOILERS of episode 8 of Scarlet Witch and Vision that will affect you if you have not already seen the episode. If so, we recommend you wait to see it and then stop by to comment.

It’s friday, and that means new episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision, the Marvel and Disney series that is available on the Disney + platform. And it also means the arrival of new data. Since last week, in the series we have already been able to see post-credits scenes, which makes it gradually become more and more Marvel (if possible). This week, the post-credits is one that is capable of changing the landscape of Marvel.

It turns out that in SWORD They were working on Project Cataract, which turns out to be a new version of Vision with a white color that brings it closer to its original look in the comics:

It’s not to be missed, but we don’t know how this is going to affect the story from now on. But they already told us: watching the end will be worth it and answering questions, thus starting the process of Spider-Man 3 and the sequel to Doctor Strange.

