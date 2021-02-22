Entertainment

Scarlet Witch and Vision: fans expect Patrick Stewart soon

February 22, 2021
2 Min Read

Fantasies and wild theories abound everywhere in Scarlet Witch and Vision. One of the most recent is that Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X in X-Men and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek) will appear in the series. In fact and they put it in the 7th episode and everything.

Fantasies and wild theories abound everywhere in Scarlet Witch and Vision. One of the most recent is that Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X in X-Men and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek) will appear in the series. In fact and they put it in the 7th episode and everything.

When an actor of that caliber appears in a series, he usually makes a certain noise. But it seems that the fans already have a theory in which to hide for the lack of previous news: "is that in The Mandalorian Mark Hamill appears and nobody knew anything". When they are right, they are.

Paul Bettany himself has fueled fans' illusion by encountering unexpected situations and "fat" cameos, and in fact in Esquirre he said that he loves that people theorize so much.

"There is a theory that says that a mysterious avenger will appear in Scarlet Witch and Vision, and many believe that it will be Doctor Strange. There is a character that has not been revealed but that will excite. An actor I have always wanted to work with. We have great scenes together and a lot of chemistry. I think you're going to love it, and I'm really looking forward to it" dijo Paul Bettany.

Source: Comicbook

