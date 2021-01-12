Entertainment

Scarlet Witch and Vision: Feige says it’s one more genre for Marvel

January 12, 2021
2 Min Read

There are many doubts that the series style has generated among the audience (sitcom) What does it pose us Scarlet Witch and Vision. Set after Avengers: Endgame, the six-episode series will follow the lives of Scarlet Witch and Vision, who live as a married couple in the suburban town of Westview, where they try to hide their “ill-defined and unexplored” powers.

WandaVision (January 15) WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/w/wandavisio/wandavision-january-15br-br-wandavision-is-a-blend-of-classi_q72t.jpg”/></figure> <p>The serial will tour homages to multiple eras of classic television, beginning with a full black and white episode filmed in front of a studio audience. But this is strongly out of what we know as Marvel to date. However, Kevin Feige has spoken on the subject as follows:</p> <p>“<i>I think we always ask ourselves things, but we are not afraid of our choices. I think there is a healthy balance at some point. Since the beginning of Marvel Studios, we have always said that we do not want to do just one style of movie. When we saw that Iron Man worked, we wanted to do one about WWII (Captain America), and one about a Norse god (Thor), and then a team movie (Avengers). We always look to success, and since it happened, we also expanded to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Scarlet Witch and Vision is just a sample of the extreme to which we can go, and although it causes doubts, it will also bring answers. The impact will be seen episode by episode, week by week. But we have always wanted to take risks and not repeat ourselves. We have a lot of confidence in the two actors in their two roles and that is more than enough</i>.”</p> <p>Just two days ago we learned that this series, the first Marvel live image on Disney +, will premiere not one, but two episodes on its premiere date: next Friday, January 15.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.