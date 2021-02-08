Scarlet Witch and Vision: Marvel’s weirdest cameo took place

Episode number 5 of Scarlet Witch and Vision He has brought us with him the most unexpected cameo, with rather significant implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
ATTENTION:
What follows is information on the fifth episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision, which can be seen today on Disney Plus. If you haven’t seen it, they are SPOILERS. Please, if so, stop reading.
And to make it clear that this is not a simple change of actor, Darcy (Kat Dennings) confirms that there is something strange in the choice of character, wondering if Wanda has changed actor for Pietro.
It is the first time that a Fox X-Men actor has played his role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project and opens up fascinating possibilities about the direction that series and films could take in the future. And while it is not clear how the mutants will get to the MCU, there are even those who already think that Thanos’ snap could cause mutations in some beings when they come back to life.
