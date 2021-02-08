Scarlet Witch and Vision: Marvel’s weirdest cameo took place

Episode number 5 of Scarlet Witch and Vision He has brought us with him the most unexpected cameo, with rather significant implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

ATTENTION:

What follows is information on the fifth episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision, which can be seen today on Disney Plus. If you haven’t seen it, they are SPOILERS. Please, if so, stop reading.

In the fifth episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision, we are introduced to a character that perhaps we could hope for, but in a way that we couldn’t expect: Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother (who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron) but … who plays it is not Aaaron Taylor-Johnson, as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Evan Peters, who played it in Fox’s in films like X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, something that earned him praise for his performance, although the films were not very well received.

And to make it clear that this is not a simple change of actor, Darcy (Kat Dennings) confirms that there is something strange in the choice of character, wondering if Wanda has changed actor for Pietro.