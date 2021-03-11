Scarlet Witch and Vision screenwriter explains why she didn’t feel like the grand fan theory had to come true

The main screenwriter of Scarlet Witch and Vision, Jac Schaeffer, has explained why one of the most popular theories (from fans) surrounding the show did not come true.

In an interview with Deadline, Schaeffer, who served as showrunner and executive producer on the series, discussed the season finale of Scarlet Witch and Vision and some of the decisions that were made behind the scenes. In particular, he touched on one of the main fan theories that didn’t come true on the show, while explaining why, ultimately, there was no need for a “big bad” in the series.

“We did not think that this series needed a big bad”he claimed after being asked about Mephisto’s absence from the story. “I mean, the big bad is pain, you know, and that’s the story we were telling, and then we got an extra baddie in the form of Agatha Harkness, who ended up facilitating Wanda’s therapy, so yeah, I think. we feel really good about it. “.

Throughout the series, many fans assumed that a larger unseen villain had been pulling Wanda’s strings behind the scenes, with some speculating that Mephisto had taken on the role of puppeteer, especially given Wanda’s important negotiating demon storyline with. the comics. Some people also thought that Mephisto might have been on a mission to recover souls after Avengers: Endgame.

Even though the ending seemed to dispel each and every theory that Mephisto is the secret villain behind the events at Westview, it seems safe to assume that Wanda’s twin children, Billy and Tommy, will make a new appearance in the MCU. . In fact, they are very likely to return as Wiccan and Speed ​​(aka Speedy here), joining the likes of Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang from the Young Avengers.

While these two characters could end up playing prominent roles in the MCU, there are still “much more” of the Scarlet Witch story to come. The events of Scarlet Witch and Vision are expected to lead to Doctor Strange in Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness, and that film’s plot is also said to connect to the new Spidey sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: No. Way Home.

The sequel to Doctor Strange is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022, but there is a lot of MCU to come before that. With the credits rolling into the finale of Scarlet Witch and Vision, many are now turning their attention to Falcon and the Winter Soldier (premieres March 19). There’s also Black Widow, Loki, Shang-Chi, What If …?, Marvel’s Eternals, and the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.