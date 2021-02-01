Entertainment

Scarlet Witch and Vision show their trailer and poster for the second half of the season

February 1, 2021
The Serie Wandavision, known in Spain as Scarlet Witch and Vision, It is being a sensation (without having or thinking about it, we have come up with a couplet). Last Friday the fourth episode was released, so from February 5 we will enter the second half of the season (and the series, which a priori will not have a continuation) and that is why Disney has released both a new trailer and a new poster to open your mouth.

They will be a total of 9 the episodes that make up this peculiar production, the first from Marvel Studios for Disney +, which mixes classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we know through different films. Continuing with the events that happened in the Infinity Saga, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) seem to have an idyllic soap opera life, something that, as is evident after the encounter with Thanos, has a trick … and precisely in these last episodes everything will be resolved.

Along with the trailer they have also presented us with a new full color poster in which more characters appear than the main couple, since we remember that they appear in the series has Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, whom we first met in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park returns as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer as main screenwriter and is now available exclusively on Disney +, where it will premiere a new episode every Friday.

