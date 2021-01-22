Scarlet Witch and Vision star confirms series takes place right after Avengers: Endgame

The actress of Scarlet Witch and Vision, Teyonah Parris, has confirmed that the Disney + series “continue right after” from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with TVLine, Parris, who plays the adult version of Monica Rambeau on the series, touched on the show’s location on the MCU timeline. Speaking about the events surrounding the series, he revealed that the comedy takes place chronologically after Endgame, though he didn’t specify if anything has happened between the film’s final battle and the series.

“[Bruja Escarlata y Visión] continues right after the events of [Vengadores:] Endgame, and for Monica, it’s obviously years after we saw her as a child in Captain Marvel. “Parris explained, then added that viewers will discover more about her character and “what has been happening to her during those years that we have lost, how she has grown and evolved. “.

Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War when the Mad Titan ripped the Mind Stone from his forehead. However, Paul Bettany, who plays the super powerful android in the new sitcom-style series, recently described a scrapped Avengers: Endgame scene. A scene that would have caused the possible return of his character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anyway, despite the fact that it was eliminated from Endgame, the android reappeared at the beginning of Phase 4 of the UCM that has supposed Scarlet Witch and Vision, which debuted on Disney + last Friday. Shuri may have downloaded quite a bit of Vision data at the time of her death, allowing her to return, or it could just be a figment of Wanda’s imagination. It could even be an elaborate TV show simulation.

The first two episodes of the MCU sitcom focused more on setting and introducing their high-concept ideas than plotting, so right now we are not at all clear about Vision’s return, but with the participation of Wanda in the sequel to Doctor Strange, it’s possible that the Scarlet Witch will end up just as broken as she was for a time in the comics when the series comes to a close.