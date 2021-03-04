Scarlet Witch and Vision: the director talks about the connection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We are in a new phase of Marvel, the one that sits on the events of Avengers: Endgame. Scarlet Witch and Vision opens the curtain on events with what they promise will be an entrance to the Multiverse. The series will end in a few days and it seems, although it is focused on the character of Wanda, there will be much to tell. Or so its director has said, according to the Comicbook medium.

This is not a Spoiler: Marvel itself has spoken on its social networks about the connection that exists in this phase. And Matt Shakman, director of the same, has spoken of the subject in TVLine, raising the connection with the next film of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness:

“We’ve tried to tell a whole story in terms of narrative, at least as it relates to Westview, NJ, and we hope to see a great resolution to the story that is satisfying and surprising for the fans. But Wanda will continue to be present in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and there is much of her story yet to be told; this we have now is nothing more than a complicated fragment within a very rich life.”

We do not know the implication of Wanda’s story at the moment in this Multiverse of Madness that Doctor Strange will visit, but we are a couple of days away from finding out, at least if you keep up to date the series that is broadcast on Disney + every Friday. In fact, if you have seen until the last of the broadcast episodes, we invite you to see this fanart that encompasses the plot. You are going to love it.