Scarlet Witch and Vision: they planned to evoke the death of some important characters in the Marvel universe

Thread with a possible storyboard leaked from a future episode of Wanda vision by Wanda invading the sword only in her vision, and it looks like she is sad and finished#wanda #thevision #WandaVision #MonicaRambeau #JimmyWoo #darcylewis #AgnesTheNeighbor #Pietro #TioPietro pic.twitter.com/Ey3oBIGLtc

– Veloso amigo de Deus (@Veloso_off) February 13, 2021

As we can see now that it has come to light, Wanda was going to refer to the death of Tony Stark and that of Black Widow. Interestingly, most of the plot remained intact, except for those images, which have been removed for references to Stark Industries’ use of weapons, such as the bomb that destroyed the Maximoff residence in Sokovia.

Source: Comicbook