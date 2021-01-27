Scarlet Witch and Vision will explore Wanda’s past with Quicksilver

Although some viewers did not know how to delve into what it is Scarlet Witch and Vision and they cataloged it as inexplicable (a sample of lack of knowledge about the UCM), as the story evolves, the attention changes, and also the type of story. Now, the showrunner of the Disney + television show, Jac Schaeffer, has warned that sooner or later, Wanda will have to reunite with her dead brother, Pietro.

His twin, who died in Avengers: The Age of Ultron, will reappear since the series is taking place in the mind of the Scarlet Witch, and therefore it will be time to immerse himself in her past. He has explained it in an interview with TheWrap.

“The series is about Wanda and Vision and gives us the opportunity to delve more into who they are. And that includes where they come from. We are all products of our experiences, traumas and relationships. And so we will explore all those details of the past and move forward.”

We remind you that the series is set after Avengers: Endgame and that it has 25-minute episodes that appear weekly on the Disney platform. It is the first official series of the MCU.

Source: Comicbook