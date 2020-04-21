Scarlet Witch Gets An Eerie New Look In Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art

Depart a Remark
With the affirmation that Scarlet Witch will play a supporting function in Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity, Marvel fan hypothesis has been rampant about what sort of function she may play. Given her powers to play with actuality, she may both be a companion with Doctor Strange or doubtlessly even somebody he has to cease.
Particulars concerning the sequel to Doctor Strange are sparse at this level, however that hasn’t stopped Marvel followers from dreaming. One fan shared an eerie-yet-convincing Doctor Strange 2 poster on social media, revealing what they suppose the brand new film will likely be about. Test it out:
This darkish and foreboding fan artwork appears to level to Scarlet Witch turning into an enemy to Doctor Strange, maybe controlling him, his powers, and possibly even all of actuality. It’s a hanging piece that raises plenty of questions from a fan standpoint. In fact, it’s simply fan artwork, so it is also means off the mark. It in all probability does not even have to be mentioned, however take it with a grain of salt.
This isn’t the primary time Marvel followers have speculated about Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity. When the title was first introduced, individuals figured it could head in a darker, horror-driven course, which is sensible contemplating the Lovecraftian title.
Kevin Feige commented that he loves the title, however that calling it a horror movie isn’t correct. Based on him, the film could have scary sequences, however that’s about it. That may be a good little bit of clarification, since loads of Marvel films have scary sequences and aren’t horror films.
The sequel to Doctor Strange has had somewhat little bit of a tough begin. Initially, Scott Derrickson was set to direct however later stepped down over “inventive variations.” A hunt to discover a new director had been ongoing till it was introduced that Sam Raimi would take Derrickson’s place. Whereas some may suppose that will be dangerous information for Derrickson, he truly took to social media to say he accepted.
In fact, with Scarlet Witch taking part in a task within the film, it raises the query the place her story matches into the general image. In addition, she will likely be getting her personal tv present on Disney+ known as WandaVision. Followers will likely be blissful to listen to that they already wrapped manufacturing on that present.
As for Doctor Strange 2, it’s set as much as happen after WandaVision. It’s been confirmed WandaVision will premiere in December 2020 whereas the Doctor Strange sequel is slated to be launched Could seventh, 2021. So, get excited, as a result of they’re arising quick!
Aside from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I’d say the connection and intersection between Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange is without doubt one of the most curious mysteries for Marvel’s Section 4. I’m excited to see the way it all performs out within the subsequent few years.
