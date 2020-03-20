Scarlett Johannson Promises The Black Widow Movie Will Use A Lot Of Classic Moves

Depart a Remark
It is an fascinating time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re at the moment in between Phases, with the rabid fanbase left to surprise and theorize about what could be coming down the pipeline. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow was initially going to kick off Part 4, however its launch was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Advertising and marketing for the film was full tilt on the level of its delay, with Scarlett Johansson making the rounds and sharing perception into her tenure as an OG Avenger. It is at the moment unclear when the film will hit theaters, however we should always count on loads of the title character’s iconic strikes to pop up all through its runtime.
Black Widow has been a very long time coming, as Scarlett Johansson’s character has been a serious presence within the MCU since 2010’s Iron Man 2. The actress has spent a 12 months with Natasha Romanoff, and due to this fact executed a ton of stunt work and motion sequence. Johansson completely embodies Widow’s physicality, and she or he lately teased how her iconic strikes will issue into the solo flick, saying:
We established a number of the now kinda iconic Widow strikes and poses [in Iron Man 2]. So there’s the entire leg wrap factor. You realize, clearly, the precise widow pose, which will get referenced within the standalone movie quite a bit. A lot of the strikes are actually spider-like, they’re balletic and so they form of pay homage to Natasha’s previous. I’m nonetheless doing a number of these strikes immediately.
Properly, that is actually thrilling. Black Widow is anticipated to offer closure and a ultimate sendoff to Scarlett Johansson’s signature Marvel character. What’s extra, it will encapsulate a few of her most iconic motion sequences and her signature physicality. It virtually makes the film’s delay much more miserable.
Scarlett Johnasson’s feedback to EW are certain to excite the hardcore Marvel fandom, who cannot wait to see Natasha lastly take heart stage in Black Widow. Regardless of being an unique Avenger and interesting hero, Black Widow has failed to really be the protagonist of any Marvel film to this point. As an alternative she’s served as a supporting character and occasional love curiosity for Iron Man, Captain America, and Bruce Banner.
However that’ll change with Black Widow. Quite than a standard origin story or prequel, Cate Shortland’s upcoming Marvel blockbuster is ready in between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Warfare and Avengers: Infinity Warfare. We’ll be launched to Natasha’s different household, in addition to the mysterious villain Taskmaster.
The motion of Black Widow will doubtless be additional thrilling, as Natasha would not even have any superpowers. And battling a foe that may copy your actions will present an additional problem for Scarlett Johansson’s beloved hero. Followers are additionally wanting to see how the film’s occasions inform the title character’s choice to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame.
It is at the moment unclear when Black Widow will hit theaters, with the following Marvel blockbuster anticipated to be The Eternals on November sixth. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
