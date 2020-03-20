Scarlett Johannson Promises The Black Widow Movie Will Use A Lot Of Classic Moves

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

It is an fascinating time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re at the moment in between Phases, with the rabid fanbase left to surprise and theorize about what could be coming down the pipeline. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow was initially going to kick off Part 4, however its launch was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Advertising and marketing for the film was full tilt on the level of its delay, with Scarlett Johansson making the rounds and sharing perception into her tenure as an OG Avenger. It is at the moment unclear when the film will hit theaters, however we should always count on loads of the title character’s iconic strikes to pop up all through its runtime.