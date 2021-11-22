Scarlett Johansson is operating on a secret Surprise undertaking, but it surely has not anything to do with Black Widow

Surprise Studios and Scarlett Johansson are running in combination on a mysterious undertaking which is claimed to don’t have anything to do along with his persona from Black widow.

In keeping with Time limit, the top of Surprise, Kevin Feige, expected the undertaking “ultrasecreto” of the find out about whilst paying tribute to Johansson in reputation of being awarded the American Cinematheque award closing Thursday night time. As well as, he famous that the impending collaboration between the studio and the actress “It has not anything to do with it” together with her MCU persona, Natasha Romanoff.

A reporter from The Hollywood Reporter, who additionally attended the awards rite, shared movies of the gala on Twitter, together with considered one of Feige’s speech by which he discussed Surprise’s secret undertaking with Johansson. You’ll see it underneath:

As anticipated, Feige stored nearly all information about the undertaking a secretAside from pronouncing that Johansson will function a manufacturer in this one. One thing that has come within the wake of her position as an govt manufacturer on Black Widow, the primary movie in Section 4 of the MCU, launched previous this yr. In his speech, Feige praised the “skill” and the “imaginative and prescient” de Johansson.

“Scarlett has lent her skills to the Surprise Cinematic Universe for over a decade. extraordinarily thankful that I’ve been selected to play a key position in it for such a lot of years. “mentioned the MCU manufacturer at the yearly awards rite. “Paintings with [ella] has been in reality one of the memorable and rewarding collaborations of my occupation. “.

The announcement that Surprise and the actress will crew up is slightly vital, since It comes in a while after the lawsuit the actress filed in opposition to Disney (in July) for the alleged breach of the Black Widow’s contract. This, it might be for the reason that film premiered on Disney + on the similar time it used to be launched in theaters. The Hollywood Reporter later showed that the 2 events reached an settlement.

Sure OK Natasha’s tale as Black Widow is over, the long run is a lot more open for the remainder of his circle of relatives. In truth, we noticed Yelena, Alexei, and Melina herding the surviving widows and chickening out to unknown places prior to a post-credits scene confirmed Contessa manner Yelena to invite her for a brand new job.

With out going into spoilers, the wonder scene immediately set the level for the Upcoming sequence Hawkeye, which is scheduled to premiere its first episode on Disney + subsequent November 24, 2021, simply in time for Thanksgiving. New episodes will arrive each and every wednesday thereafter.