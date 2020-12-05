Scarlett Johansson Lists New York City Penthouse

Newly married (for the third time) to “Saturday Night time Reside” co-head author and “Weekend Replace” co-anchor Colin Jost, 30-something-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated bombshell Scarlett Johansson, one among Hollywood’s prime incomes actresses with an estimated 2019 haul of $56 million, hopes to skinny her appreciable bi-coastal property portfolio with the sale of a jewel field penthouse perched atop a white-glove post-war condominium home alongside an expensive if not-particularly charming block on the border between Midtown Manhattan’s swanky Sutton Place and Turtle Bay neighborhoods. Initially listed final 12 months at virtually $2.5 million and now priced at $2.3 million, the penthouse can also be out there as a rental at $6,500 monthly.

Extensively renovated because it was acquired in 2008 for $2.1 million, and fully cleared of private belongings — itemizing images present the rental nearly staged with generic furnishings, the almost 1,300-square-foot aerie has two average-sized bedrooms and two pint-sized bogs that sport high-end finishes. At extra the 28-feet-long, the comfortably ample, west-facing dwelling area has loads of room for each dwelling and eating areas with floor-to-ceiling home windows that open to a roughly 425-square-foot planted terrace with sweeping metropolis views. The kitchen isn’t significantly massive, actually not by suburban requirements, but it surely’s neatly organized with a window over the porcelain farmhouse sink and the image of restrained modernity with milky white cupboards, honed marble counters and top-quality designer home equipment.

A house workplace/visitor bed room affords two enormous banks of home windows and a windowed bathtub however, in keeping with ground plans included with listings held by Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, no closet. Discreetly situated simply off the quick entrance corridor, the principal bed room is designed for privateness with an enormous walk-in closet and two extra small closets, one which comprises laundry tools. Glass sliders open the room to what’s arguably the penthouse’s most uncommon area — a 65-square-foot solarium that offers out to a slender, not even four-foot-wide strip of terrace that wraps round to the a lot bigger terrace exterior the lounge.

The “Black Widow” star and the “SNL” comedian, married in late October and rumored to be (briefly) shacked up in an ultra-posh five-star hotel-condo on the Higher East Aspect, personal at the very least half a dozen properties between them, some in the identical high-priced locales.

Moreover the penthouse, which she purchased shortly earlier than she married her first husband, Ryan Reynolds, Johansson’s holdings embrace an ivy-covered villa within the sleepy (and celeb-favored) enclave of Snedens Touchdown, N.Y., throughout the Hudson River about 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, that she picked up for $4 million in 2018, shortly after she and Jost turned romantically concerned.

Some years earlier, in 2013, not too lengthy earlier than she turned engaged to her second husband, French promoting government Romain Dauriac, she dropped $2.2 million on a 1.5-acre unfold within the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett. And, the next 12 months she put down some critical West Coast roots with the just about $3.9 million buy of a neatly up to date Nineteen Forties conventional squirreled down a quiet cul-de-sac in a coveted pocket of the Hollywood Hills.

As for Jost, he’s owned the identical two-bedroom condominium in a good-looking 19th century crimson brick townhouse within the historic coronary heart of the West Village since 2011, when it offered for nearly $1.8 million, in addition to a 1.2-acre ocean-view unfold within the sleepy Hamptons group of Montauk that he scooped up about 5 years in the past for $2.15 million.