Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and More Stars Battle in Viral Video – Variety

If you happen to’ve ever wished to see Black Widow, Harley Quinn and Gamora duke it out, you’re in luck.

Organized by actor and stuntwoman Zoe Bell, dozens of feminine motion stars joined collectively for a choreographed video that has gone viral.

“I’m so bored. I simply need to play with my mates. Wait a minute, I can play with my mates!” Bell says earlier than launching a kick on the digicam. Every snippet exhibits a brand new particular person getting knocked down by the earlier participant’s assault, then punching, kicking or headbutting the subsequent lady.

The video options a couple of dozen actors, together with massive names like “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and many others. Close to the top, Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie picks up a bat and flashes a smile earlier than thwacking the digicam. Daryl Hannah briefly makes an look, referencing her “Kill Invoice” character Elle Driver whereas the film’s iconic whistle performs.

Thandie Newton, Rosie Perez, Julia Butters and Rosario Dawson are a couple of of the opposite stars, and an entire solid listing rolls on the finish of the video. A particular message additionally performs to all of the individuals who helped movie the favored video.

“Due to videographers, husbands, assistants, youngsters, neighbors, whoever took it in the tooth,” the video mentioned. “We couldn’t have accomplished it with out you.”

Watch the complete video under.