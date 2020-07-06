Scarlett Johansson “passing the baton” to Florence Pugh as Black Widow

The director behind Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow solo film has hinted that Florence Pugh might take up the mantle transferring ahead.

Initially scheduled for launch again in Could, the movie was delayed till November due to the coronavirus outbreak that noticed cinemas round the world shut up store.

A prequel to Avengers: Infinity Warfare, Black Widow marks the first solo outing for Scarlett Johansson’s former KGB operative turned superhero as she returns to Russia and reunites with Yelena Belova (Pugh), a fellow spy with whom she shares a sister-like bond.

Director Cate Shortland spoke to Empire Journal about the hotly anticipated blockbuster and her feedback indicate Pugh might turn out to be the subsequent Black Widow, simply as some followers had speculated.

She mentioned: “[Kevin Feige] realised that the viewers would anticipate an origin story so, in fact, we went in the other way and we didn’t know the way nice Florence Pugh could be.

“We knew she could be nice, however we didn’t know the way nice. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel one other feminine storyline.”

If Pugh is to comply with in Johansson’s footsteps, it’s attainable her character might get pleasure from a equally bold arc to that of Natasha Romanoff, which has spanned seven films to date (her upcoming solo movie being the eighth).

That has large implications for the way forward for the MCU and who will probably be the main gamers transferring ahead, as heroes are required to fill the void left by Black Widow, Iron Man and Captain America after Avengers: Endgame.

Talking of, Shortland went on to mirror on why Black Widow didn’t get a funeral of her personal at the finish of the epic crossover flick.

“Scarlett, once I spoke to her about it, mentioned Natasha wouldn’t have needed a funeral,” she mentioned. “She’s too non-public, and anyway, individuals don’t actually know who she is.

“So what we did on this movie was enable the ending to be the grief the people felt, slightly than an enormous public outpouring. I feel that’s a becoming ending for her.”

Black Widow is scheduled for launch in cinemas on sixth November 2020.