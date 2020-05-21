Scarlett Johansson Reveals That Black Widow’s Movie Has A ‘Deeper’ Message

Whereas it’s now arduous to think about anybody else taking part in Black Widow, Scarlett Johannsson wasn’t even Marvel’s first selection. Initially, Emily Blunt was set to play the character however needed to drop out because of different contract obligations. The position went to Scarlett Johansson and she or he stated gratefully, “the very best name you possibly can obtain is after you’re rejected for one thing and then you definately get it.”