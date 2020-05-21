Scarlett Johansson Reveals That Black Widow’s Movie Has A ‘Deeper’ Message

Depart a Remark
Most superhero motion pictures are usually seen as enjoyable, popcorn flicks; they’re low cost, enjoyable, mild, and simply digestible. You don’t normally stroll right into a superhero film pondering you’ll stroll away with some new, profound lesson. And if it does have one, it’s normally buried beneath the explosions.
Seems, this may not be the case for upcoming superhero film Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson. Just lately, she spoke with Parade in regards to the new film, together with its deeper message. Right here’s what she stated:
It’s a movie very a lot about self-forgiveness and accepting selections that have been made for you. It’s a lot deeper than something we might have performed earlier.
Certainly, the MCU has made a reputation for itself extra for its humorous characters than its deep subtext. That’s to not say Marvel hasn’t injected themes and that means into their motion pictures, however, it’s refreshing all the identical to listen to Scarlett Johansson say they’re being considerate in regards to the writing of Black Widow.
Black Widow will comply with Natasha Romanov in-between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Struggle and Avengers: Infinity Struggle the place she’ll assist out outdated Russian allies. Kevin Feige stated the film will dive a lot deeper into Natasha Romanov’s backstory that’s solely been hinted at in different motion pictures.
On prime of that, you received’t have to fret that the motion can be phoned in. In reality, Scarlett Johansson claimed they’re doubling down on bringing again Black Widow’s traditional preventing strikes that time to her assassin-filled previous.
Sadly, information broke in late March that Black Widow can be delayed from releasing in theaters. It’s authentic launch date was Could 1. As that date got here and gone, Marvel followers throughout the web mourned the delay. Black Widow is now scheduled to be launched on November 6.
Whereas it’s now arduous to think about anybody else taking part in Black Widow, Scarlett Johannsson wasn’t even Marvel’s first selection. Initially, Emily Blunt was set to play the character however needed to drop out because of different contract obligations. The position went to Scarlett Johansson and she or he stated gratefully, “the very best name you possibly can obtain is after you’re rejected for one thing and then you definately get it.”
Because it seems, the Black Widow position was life altering for Scarlett Johansson in additional methods than one. Not solely was it a profession enhance, however she stated it was the primary time she discovered fight coaching which gave her a model new talent she wouldn’t have had in any other case.
Marvel motion pictures have made it a practice to launch a film in Could. So it’s somewhat arduous to swallow that we don’t get to see Black Widow in motion proper now. Nonetheless, the way in which Scarlett Johansson talks about it, Black Widow can be nicely definitely worth the wait.
