Scarlett Johansson says original Black Widow death scene was much scarier

March 13, 2020
Scarlett Johansson has claimed that the original death scene for her Marvel character Black Widow was much scarier – and that she feared it may be too much for youths.

The actress, who’s starring in a solo Black Widow film – at present scheduled for a Might 1st launch – referred to the half in Avengers: Endgame the place Black Widow sacrifices herself whereas retrieving the Soul stone.

Chatting with Leisure Weekly, she mentioned it was initially a chase scene that featured “a military of Dementor-type creatures.”

“I was pondering, ‘Dad and mom won’t ever forgive us for a way these creatures look’,” she commented. “We needed to go away [the audience] with the burden of that loss and the shock of it.”

Because it occurred, Black Widow’s death was nonetheless a stunning, albeit quieter, second – considered one of a number of within the blockbuster which marked the tip of the long-running Infinity Saga.

The upcoming Black Widow movie will concentrate on occasions previous to these of Endgame, happening after Captain America: Civil Battle and exploring the character’s previous.

Earlier this week, Johansson mentioned that now was the best time for a solo Black Widow film, claiming that to have made the movie earlier would have resulted in a much less “substantial” last product.

Johansson will star alongside Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Ladies), Rachel Weisz (The Favorite), David Harbour (Stranger Issues) and Ray Winstone (The Departed).

