Scarlett Johansson says original Black Widow death scene was much scarier

Scarlett Johansson has claimed that the original death scene for her Marvel character Black Widow was much scarier – and that she feared it may be too much for youths.

The actress, who’s starring in a solo Black Widow film – at present scheduled for a Might 1st launch – referred to the half in Avengers: Endgame the place Black Widow sacrifices herself whereas retrieving the Soul stone.

Chatting with Leisure Weekly, she mentioned it was initially a chase scene that featured “a military of Dementor-type creatures.”

“I was pondering, ‘Dad and mom won’t ever forgive us for a way these creatures look’,” she commented. “We needed to go away [the audience] with the burden of that loss and the shock of it.”

Because it occurred, Black Widow’s death was nonetheless a stunning, albeit quieter, second – considered one of a number of within the blockbuster which marked the tip of the long-running Infinity Saga.

The upcoming Black Widow movie will concentrate on occasions previous to these of Endgame, happening after Captain America: Civil Battle and exploring the character’s previous.

Earlier this week, Johansson mentioned that now was the best time for a solo Black Widow film, claiming that to have made the movie earlier would have resulted in a much less “substantial” last product.

Johansson will star alongside Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Ladies), Rachel Weisz (The Favorite), David Harbour (Stranger Issues) and Ray Winstone (The Departed).