Scarlett Johansson to Star in ‘Bride’ for Apple, A24

Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in the science-fiction drama “Bride” for Apple and A24 from director Sebastián Lelio.

“Bride” follows a girl created to be an excellent spouse — the singular obsession of a superb entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s pressured to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. Whereas on the run, she finds her true identification, her stunning energy and the energy to remake herself as her personal creation.

Johansson and Jonathan Lia will produce “Bride” via their firm, These Photos. Keenan Flynn will co-produce. Lauren Schuker Blum (“Orange Is the New Black”), Rebecca Angelo (“Wolfman”) and Lelio are on board to write the script.

Johansson earned Academy Award nominations this yr for “Marriage Story” in the very best actress class and “Jojo Rabbit” in the very best supporting actress race. She additionally starred in “Avengers: Endgame.” Lelio received the Oscar for greatest worldwide movie for “A Improbable Girl.”

“Bride” joins Apple and A24’s characteristic movies below their first-look partnership, together with the soon-to-premiere “On the Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, and “The Sky Is All over the place” starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel. Apple Authentic Movies may even debut Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” toplined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Emancipation” from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Will Smith; “Swan Swan” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal; and “Sharper” starring and produced by Julianne Moore.

Johansson and These Photos are represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. Schuker Blum and Angelo are represented by Administration 360 and The Nord Group. Lelio is represented by 42 MP, Administration 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.