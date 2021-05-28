Scars on Mehul Choksi’s frame, legal professional claims, court docket remains extradition

New Delhi: The East Caribbean Ideally suited Court docket has these days banned the extradition of India’s fugitive Mehul Choksi from Domnica. The court docket will listen once more these days at round 9 pm in step with the time of Domnica. In Domnica, Choksi’s legal professional Wayne Marsh has alleged that Mehul Choksi has been overwhelmed up badly, his eyes swollen and there are lots of burns on his frame. Marsh stated that he’s now not being allowed to satisfy Choksi. Additionally Learn – PNB Fraud Case: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, stuck in Dominica, will likely be passed over to India

Marsh stated that Choksi reported that Choksi was once abducted at Jolly Harbor in Antigua and that he was once delivered to Dominica on a 60-70 ft send. Those that abducted him have been handled as Mehul Antiga police and Indian. Marsh stated that as a legal professional he's going to do no matter he can to save lots of Choksi. Please inform that Choksi was once taken into custody after getting into Domanica illegally.

Mehul Choksi's legal professional Vijay Agarwal stated that some marks had been discovered on Choksi's frame. On account of this I believe one thing incorrect. The legal professional stated that it sort of feels to me {that a} technique has been made to take Mehul to India in order that he may also be despatched to every other nation. The legal professional stated that he does now not know which forces are operating. Please inform that Vijay Aggarwal had filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica. After this, the court docket has these days banned extradition.