‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2’ in the Works With del Toro – Variety

There are extra “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Authentic director André Øvredal, Guillermo del Toro, and writers, brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman, are all returning for a sequel. Paramount Footage and Leisure One will co-finance “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.”

The second installment can be primarily based on a narrative by del Toro. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was produced by CBS Movies and eOne, which additionally financed the movie. The film grossed $105 million at the worldwide field workplace final summer time.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was primarily based on the kids’s ebook sequence of horror tales. Del Toro tapped “Trollhunter” director Øvredal to helm the adaptation, and shared story credit score with Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, with a screenplay by the Hagemans.

The PG-13 movie was set in 1968 America in the small city of Mill Valley, the place a ebook of tales written by a troubled younger woman from the 1800s turns into actuality for a bunch of teenagers. “Scary Stories” scored effectively with critics, incomes a 78% “recent” score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film starred Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint.

Øvredal’s previous credit embody “Mortal” and “The Post-mortem of Jane Doe.” He’s repped by WME, Trade Leisure and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. The Hagemans — whose credit embody the TV sequence “Trollhunters” and “The Lego Film” — are represented by WME, Underground and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.