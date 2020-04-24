Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2 Is Definitely Happening

The creatives behind Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark will now return for a sequel as soon as once more based mostly on Alvin Schwartz’s iconic quick story collections. André Øvredal is coming again to direct, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman will write the script, and Guillermo del Toro will write the movie’s display story. There isn’t any phrase but if del Toro can be on board as a producer once more but, per THR.