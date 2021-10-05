Schedule of matches in Movistar Deportes for the triple date of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Movistar Deportes programming for a triple date in October.

October is the month of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. And like the previous occasion, we will enjoy a triple day in which a lot is played for the next World Cup. Some have to come back to get into the top 5, while others seek to establish themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

You can follow these great matches through Movistar Deportes, the official channel of the Qualifiers in Peru. And so as not to miss out on any confrontation, we bring you the complete schedule so that you can take notes. Remember that you can see it from different platforms.

Everything will start this Thursday. Uruguay and Colombia will star in one of the most attractive duels of the date, as many will be awaiting the result. In another of the duels, Peru and Chile will play the ‘classic of the Pacific’ at the Nacional de Lima. Those of Ricardo Gareca are forced to win to continue dreaming of qualifying.

After being measured with the ‘red’, the Peruvian team will visit Bolivia in La Paz and then Argentina in Buenos Aires. At the moment, the ‘bicolor’ marches in box 7 of the Qualifiers with 8 points, 5 units from fifth place: Colombia.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF MOVISTAR SPORTS FOR THE TRIPLE DATE OF OCTOBER

Date 11: Thursday, October 7

Uruguay vs Colombia (6:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Venezuela vs Brasil (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Paraguay vs Argentina (7:00 pm) / Movistar Eventos

Ecuador vs Bolivia (7:30 pm) / Movistar Eventos 2

Peru vs Chile (8:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 5: Sunday, October 10

Bolivia vs Peru (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Venezuela vs Ecuador (3:30 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Colombia vs Brasil (4:00 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Uruguay (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Chile vs Paraguay (7:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 12: Thursday, October 14

Bolivia vs Paraguay (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Colombia vs Ecuador (4:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Peru (6:30 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Chile vs Ecuador (7:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Brasil vs Uruguay (7:30 P.M.) / Movistar Plus

