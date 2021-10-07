Schedules and channels of Movistar Deportes for the matches of the triple date of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Get to know the schedules and channels of Movistar Deportes for the triple date of Qualifying Qatar 2022.

This Thursday, October 7, the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers returns with a new triple day, which will surely be full of emotions. The Peruvian team will collide with Chile at home and then visit Bolivia and Argentina. Those of Ricardo Gareca are obliged to add the 3 points to continue in the fight for qualification for the next World Cup.

You can follow all the matches in Peru on Movistar Deportes, one of the official channels of the ‘bicolor’ in the Qualifiers. In this note you will know the full schedule of the comparisons with their respective Peruvian schedules so as not to miss any. Go making your agenda.

It should be noted that not all confrontations will go through Movistar Sports. This for a matter of crossing schedules. But don’t worry, you can still see them on Movistar, only that on their sister channels like Movistar Plus, Movistar Eventos and GOLPERU. In all there will be national journalists.

Peru is ranked 7th in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 8 points, 5 units from the playoffs, which at the moment belongs to Colombia. The ‘blanquirroja’ has to add the most points in these games. A defeat or draw at home with the ‘red’ will complicate their aspirations.

Peru has only one home win in these Qualifiers: they defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the Nacional.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF MOVISTAR SPORTS FOR THE TRIPLE DATE OF OCTOBER

Date 11: Thursday, October 7

Uruguay vs Colombia (6:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Venezuela vs Brasil (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Paraguay vs Argentina (7:00 pm) / Movistar Eventos

Ecuador vs Bolivia (7:30 pm) / Movistar Eventos 2

Peru vs Chile (8:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 5: Sunday, October 10

Bolivia vs Peru (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Venezuela vs Ecuador (3:30 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Colombia vs Brasil (4:00 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Uruguay (6:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Chile vs Paraguay (7:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Date 12: Thursday, October 14

Bolivia vs Paraguay (3:00 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Colombia vs Ecuador (4:30 p.m.) / Movistar Plus

Argentina vs Peru (6:30 pm) / Movistar Deportes

Chile vs Ecuador (7:00 p.m.) / GOLPERU

Brasil vs Uruguay (7:30 P.M.) / Movistar Plus

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your TV, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

In addition, Movistar has other ‘sister’ channels where you can also enjoy all the LIVE matches of Eliminatory. These are:

Movistar Plus: Canal 6 / HD 706

Movistar Events: Channel 11 and Channel 15 / HD 711 and 715

GOLPERU: Canal 14 / HD 714

