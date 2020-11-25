Scheme of benefits of 80 crore ration card holders till this month, the benefit will continue to be available before Kovid

Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) NEWS: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a scheme to provide free food grains to about 80 crore ration card holders of the country during the Corona period, ends on 30 November and no thought has been given to continue it till now is. At present, the ration provided to the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries at affordable rates will continue to be available, but the scheme for free ration distribution under PMGKAY is only till November 30. Also Read – CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan clarified about implementing Lockdown in MP, these important things somewhere

According to information received from a source from the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public, the scheme of free distribution of 5 kg of wheat or rice every month under PMGKAY will expire on 30 November.

An official of the department said that at the moment there has been no thought regarding furthering this scheme of free grain distribution. He said that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries will continue to get the ration they already get at affordable rates, but the scheme for free ration distribution under PMGKAY is only till November 30.

Explain that as a measure to deal with the economic challenges faced by the Karona epidemic, in March this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced PMGKAY under the Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Package.

Initially under PMGKAY, a provision was made to provide 5 kg of grain (wheat / rice) to each ration card holder and one kg of pulses to each ration cardholder family every month for April, May and June. Later it was increased by five months to 30 November.

On 30 June 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to extend the scheme of free grain distribution under PMGKAY till 30 November. In the second phase of PMGKAY implemented from July, a provision was made to give one kg of whole gram instead of one kg of pulses to each ration card holder family.

It is being told that the centenary financial burden has been borne by the Central Government for this scheme of free grain distribution and this scheme has proved to be a boon for the poor of the country during the Corona period.