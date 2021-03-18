‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actress Karen Robinson Cast in CW Nun Dramedy Pilot

Karen Robinson, Joe Regalbuto, Kathleen Chalfant, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Abubakr Ali have been confirmed as forged members of The CW’s untitled millennial nun dramedy pilot, directed by Tessa Blake and written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir.

Described by Blake as a “subversive comedy,” the untitled pilot stars Caitlin Kinnunen (“The Promenade”) and Bella Ortiz (“American Carnage”). Per the logline, it facilities on two nuns: Sister Maggie (Kinnunen) and Sister Frances (Ortiz), one a real believer and the opposite a brand new arrival who hasn’t taken her ultimate vows. Sister Maggie is described as “the daredevil in your shoulder,” a radical nun hell-bent on shaking up the buildings of the Catholic Church, whereas Sister Frances is described because the “complacent angel in your shoulder,” an impressional and people-pleasing nun who by no means breaks the foundations— that’s, till she meets Sister Maggie. The strangers change into sisters on a religious – and spirited – journey to grasp their very own religion and their place in the Catholic Church.

Robinson, recognized greatest for taking part in Ronnie Lee in the Emmy-sweeping winner Schitt’s Creek, has been forged in the position of Sister Mary Annette Shiloh, the loving, head-nun-in-charge making an attempt to slingshot the Church into trendy instances by mentoring the subsequent technology. Emmy-nominated actor Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) will play Father Quinn, an enthralling, political, old-school priest who believes that nothing and no-one can ruffle his feathers, particularly not one of many sisters. 2018 OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement-winner Chalfant (“The Individuals”) is Sister Joyce, the elder-states-nun with a stomach filled with brandy dashing on her mobility scooter. Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (“Human Capital”) will play Laurie, the parish choir director, and Abubakr Ali (“Energy E book II: Ghost”) performs Rahim, a delicate heartthrob who tries to tempt Sister Maggie in a tough grey-area.

Rothrock and Weir are govt producing alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions. CBS Studios will produce.

Robinson is repped by OAZ and Modern Artists; Regalbuto is repped by Worldwide Artists Group & The Michael Abrams Group; Chalfant is repped by DGRW and AMT Artists; Ali is repped by APA and Genuine Expertise and Literary Administration.

(Pictured, from left to proper: Kathleen Chalfant, Karen Robinson, Joe Regalbuto)