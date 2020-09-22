Schitt’s Creek Last Season Gets Netflix Debut, Comes to Comedy Central

There’s by no means been a greater time to binge “Schitt’s Creek.”

Contemporary off of the present’s historic evening on the Emmy Awards, the ultimate season will not be solely heading to Netflix, however the entire collection will air on Comedy Central as effectively.

Comedy Central will air all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” starting Oct. 2, in a hardly stunning transfer on condition that fellow ViacomCBS property Pop TV aired the collection within the U.S. The present’s Comedy Central schedule is fairly intense, because the cabler has scheduled 5 episodes per week each Friday.

Netflix, which already carries the primary 5 seasons, will stream the ultimate season beginning Oct. 7.

The sixth season of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” led to April of this yr. Creator Daniel Levy stars within the present alongside his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. Its plot facilities round an prosperous household compelled to dwell in a small-town motel after dropping every little thing they personal — besides their designer garments, after all.

Although the present was Emmy-nominated throughout its fifth season, it dominated this yr’s awards with a complete of 9 wins out of the 15 nominations it obtained for its remaining season. It made historical past by sweeping all the foremost comedy classes, together with the award for excellent comedy collection.

Eugene Levy and O’Hara each took residence their first-ever appearing Emmys as effectively. Each stars had beforehand gained in writing classes, however “Schitt’s Creek” nabbed the pair the awards for lead actor and actress in a comedy collection. Daniel Levy and Murphy took residence the supporting actor and actress awards. Daniel Levy additionally gained for writing and co-directing.

The present’s scores grew with every season, however Daniel Levy mentioned Season 6 felt like the correct time to carry it to an finish, regardless of the widespread success.

Pop TV’s cope with Netflix introduced “Schitt’s Creek” to new followers over the course of its later seasons. It was the second-most-watched present acquired by Netflix in March this yr.

Seasons 1-5 of the present are additionally at the moment out there to watch on CW Seed. Season 6 shall be out there on the free, ad-supported service starting Oct. 7.

Associated: