‘Schitt’s Creek’ Launching in National Syndication After Emmys Sweep

The “Schitt’s” sweep retains on coming, with the fan-favorite comedy now airing just about in all places, following the cult comedy’s Emmys domination this previous weekend.

“Schitt’s Creek” will launch into nationwide syndication throughout U.S. broadcast markets beginning on Sept. 28, Selection has discovered. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury owns the home broadcast rights to the sequence.

The syndication deal was first introduced final fall, however the timing of the syndicated launch couldn’t be extra becoming, given “Schitt’s Creek’s” efficiency on the Primetime Emmy Awards, successful all the high comedy awards and making historical past as the primary sequence — comedy or drama — to win all classes in its discipline, together with excellent comedy. The present additionally broke the report for essentially the most wins for a comedy present in one given yr.

“What begins as a fish-out-of-water story rapidly develops right into a nuanced love letter to household, delivered with heat, humanity and excellent comedic timing. With a gifted forged and whip-smart writing, it’s simple to see why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ appeals to Emmy voters, critics and viewers, and has constructed a loyal and passionate fan base,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus mentioned in a press release. “We’re excited to deliver the Emmy Award-winning sequence to broadcast tv stations and introduce the enduring Rose household to a brand new viewers.”

“Schitt’s Creek” first started airing in Canada, earlier than making its technique to U.S. audiences on Pop TV. When Pop TV made a streaming cope with Netflix, the present discovered new life — and thousands and thousands of eyeballs. Nothing about “Schitt’s Creek” has been typical in the world of tv: scores for the present grew every season, and the comedy garnered award buzz towards the tip of its run.

All the time a essential darling, “Schitt’s Creek” was first nominated on the Emmys in 2019, earlier than successful massive on the 2020 awards, giving veteran comedy actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara the primary performing Emmys of their careers, successful for lead actor and actress in a comedy, respectively. Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy received in the supporting comedy classes, and the youthful Levy — who ran the sequence — additionally took dwelling trophies for writing and co-directing. Together with the Inventive Arts Emmys, “Schitt’s Creek” received a complete of 9 Emmys this previous week.

Regardless of the late-found and blossoming success of the present, which follows an prosperous household compelled to stay in a small-town motel after shedding every part, Levy determined to finish the sequence after its sixth season.

With the syndication deal, “Schitt’s Creek” will now be airing in broadcast syndication, on cable TV and quite a few streaming platforms.

ViacomCBS introduced on Monday — the day after the Emmys — that Pop TV’s sister community Comedy Central will air all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” starting on Oct. 2, with the cabler scheduling 5 episodes per week. Netflix, which already carries the primary 5 seasons of the sequence, will start streaming that sixth and last season on Oct. 7. And, the primary 5 seasons of the present are at present accessible on CW Seed, with Season 6 launching on the free service on Oct. 7.