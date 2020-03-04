‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Joins ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ Stephen King Series at Epix

Emily Hampshire, finest identified for taking part in the motel clerk in “Schitt’s Creek,” has been forged in a forthcoming Epix collection.

She is going to be part of Adrien Brody in “Jerusalem’s Lot,” a drama primarily based on the Stephen King story set within the 1850s, which acquired a collection order late final yr.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his household of three kids to his ancestral house within the small, seemingly sleepy city of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his spouse dies at sea. Nonetheless, Charles will quickly need to confront the secrets and techniques of his household’s sordid historical past, and combat to finish the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire will play Rebecca Morgan, an bold younger girl who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke School, and has returned house with an advance to write down a narrative for the brand new and prestigious Atlantic Journal. Her author’s block lifts when Boone arrives on the town together with his kids, and regardless of her mom’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the notorious Chapelwaite manor and the Boone household to be able to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca is not going to solely craft the following nice gothic novel, she’ll unravel a thriller that has plagued her family for years.

Apart from “Schitt’s,” Hampshire can even be seen in Sam Raimi’s Quibi collection “50 States of Fright,” in addition to the thriller function “Residence.” She is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Inventive Drive Artists, Ok. L. Benzakein Expertise and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” begins manufacturing in Might 2020, with a watch in direction of a Fall 2020 debut. It’s govt produced by Donald De Line, whose earlier credit embody “Prepared Participant One” and “Wayward Pines.” Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi function govt producers and showrunners. “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the primary collection to emerge from the community’s in-house shingle Epix Productions.

Deadline first reported the information.