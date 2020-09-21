Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen and Zendaya win at Emmy Awards 2020

The 72nd Emmy Awards have been held final evening to honour the best exhibits on tv, with Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek among the many prime winners.

DC Comics drama Watchmen was the champion total, taking dwelling 11 awards in whole together with performing nods for stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Broadcast by HBO and written by The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is about within the state of Oklahoma, the place law enforcement officials are compelled to put on vigilante-style masks to guard their identification.

HBO

Schitt’s Creek got here subsequent with 9 wins together with Excellent Comedy Sequence, with Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy every taking dwelling an award for his or her performances.

The hit sitcom got here to an finish with its current sixth season, which concluded the story of the previously rich Rose household, who’re compelled to rebuild their lives in a small city after going bankrupt.

HBO’s Succession and Disney+ unique The Mandalorian tied in third place with seven wins every, with the latter incomes nods primarily in inventive arts classes together with stunt coordination and visible results.

Jeremy Robust received an Emmy for his lead function in Jesse Armstrong’s satirical drama, which follows the inside workings of a strong media household.

Different massive moments from the evening embody Zendaya successful her first Emmy for HBO sequence Euphoria, whereas Ozark‘s Julia Garner picked up her second trophy for her efficiency as Ruth Langmore.

Beginner streaming service Apple TV+ was solely capable of bag one award for the evening, that being Finest Supporting Actor Billy Crudup for The Morning Present.

Uzo Aduba was named Finest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence for her stirring efficiency as Shirley Chisholm in Mrs America, the primary black girl to run for President of the USA.

HBO

In the meantime, director Maria Schrader received for helming Netflix’s Unorthodox, and the streaming service additionally cleaned up within the actuality classes with the likes of Queer Eye and Cheer.

As a result of persevering with coronavirus pandemic, the awards have been handed out nearly at this 12 months’s Emmys, with a number of winners speeches voicing assist for the Black Lives Matter motion.

American comic Jimmy Kimmel hosted the occasion by himself for essentially the most half, with the same old star-studded viewers absent dialling in by way of reside video feeds.

On the lookout for one thing else to look at? Try our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV exhibits 2020.