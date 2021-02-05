Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire to Play ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’

“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire has signed on to star because the title character in a brand new, up to date model of Norman Lear’s Seventies syndicated hit “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

Hampshire may even be an government producer on the undertaking, and co-write the script with Jacob Tierney (“Letterkenny”), who will function showrunner. Sony Photos TV is planning to store the present to patrons within the coming weeks.

It’s the most recent sequence remake to come out of the Lear cannon, following the latest critically acclaimed reimagining of “One Day at a Time,” and an animated tackle “Good Occasions” that’s at present within the works. Lear and Brent Miller’s Act III Prods. is growing the brand new “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” with Sony, with Lear and Miller as government producers alongside Hampshire and Tierney.

“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” reunites Hampshire with Tierney, as Hampshire beforehand starred in Tierney’s movie “The Trotsky.” The duo additionally labored collectively on “Good Neighbours” and “The Dying and Lifetime of John F. Donovan.”

The unique “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” was a satire of cleaning soap operas and ran in each day first-run syndication, and earned a cult-like following for its tackle the style and on American media and shopper tradition. It starred Louise Lasser, who earned an Emmy nomination as Mary Hartman, a small-town Ohio housewife who reacted to the weird goings on throughout her. The forged additionally included Greg Mullavey, Dody Goodman, Norman Alden and Mary Kay Place.

The present ran for 2 seasons (and 325 episodes), and was created by Gail Mother or father, Ann Marcus, Jerry Adelman and Daniel Gregory Browne.

“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” additionally spawned the spinoff discuss present satire “Fernwood 2 Night time” (and later, “America 2-Night time,” starring Martin Mull and Fred Willard.

Per Sony, the brand new model of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” provides a brand new spin to the characters of Fernwood, Ohio, and “is a few small-town girl who seems like a no person in each side of her life till she out of the blue turns into a ‘Verified’ social media anyone. We’re bringing the unique present’s satirical take a look at shopper tradition into at the moment’s social media world, the place ‘America’s Typical Client Housewife’ has now develop into the product consumed when her nervous breakdown goes viral.”

Hampshire performed Stevie Budd for six seasons on the Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” and likewise simply wrapped taking pictures the Epix restricted sequence “Chapelwaite” reverse Adrien Brody. Tierney is producer, author and director of the critically acclaimed “Letterkenny,” which simply launched its ninth season in December. In addition to “The Trotsky” and “Good Neighbours,” has additionally wrote and directed the options “Twist” and “Preggoland.”

As for Lear and Miller, their first-look general deal is with Sony Photos TV by ACT III Prods. They gained two Primetime Emmys in 2019 and 2020 for “Stay in Entrance of a Studio Viewers,” their specials with Jimmy Kimmel. They’re additionally behind the characteristic documentary “Rita Moreno: Only a Lady Who Determined to Go For It,” which simply premiered eventually week’s Sundance Movie Competition. And so they produced Heidi Ewing’s “I Carry You With Me,” which opens Could 21 in theaters by Sony Photos Classics.

Hampshire is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Artistic Drive Artists, Ok. L. Benzakein Expertise and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Tierney is repped by ICM Companions and GGA.