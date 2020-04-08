Schitt’s Creek’s Series Finale Was Everything I Wanted

Regardless of being the collection finale, Schitt’s Creek did not lengthen an hour lengthy episode. It remained in keeping with its 30-minute runtime, however did give the followers some additional content material to assist them course of the present’s ending. Greatest Needs, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell aired instantly following the collection finale, aka one other hour of crying for myself. By way of the particular we received to really have a good time the present’s run, because the solid and crew cued us into how the beloved comedy was made, in addition to its impact on the viewers.