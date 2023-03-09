Schmigadoon! Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The first photos from Schmigadoon! season 2 have been released, and we now know when the new season will start. The first season of the musical comedy TV show starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key premiered on Apple TV+ in 2021. Strong and Key played Melissa and Josh, who went on a backpacking trip to fix their falling-apart relationship but got stuck in the titular musical town. Everyone and every aspect of the town is done in the fashion of a classic musical, with characters singing and dancing at any time. Melissa and Josh find out quickly that the only way to leave the town is to fall in love again. Schmigadoon! got mostly good reviews from critics and viewers, so a second season will start in the middle of 2022.

Put on your dancing shoes and throw your jazz hands in the air, because, during today’s board at the Television Critics Association presentation, Apple TV+ revealed the release date for Season 2 of the comedy and musical show Schmigadoon and showed off some first-look images from the show. The show is about a couple who end up in a parallel world where everything is a musical by accident. As they try to find a way back to the real world, they can’t help but join in with the singing crowd.

Will there be a Schmigadoon Season 2?

Yes, Apple TV+ has officially picked up Schmigadoon! for a second season, which will start on June 10, 2022. The official announcement was posted on the Apple TV+ Twitter account, which said, “Back for another round of song and dance — #Schmigadoon! Season 2 is coming soon to Apple TV+”.

Also, Key once told TVLine, “It was on purpose that we didn’t cross the bridge.” He also said, “We get a palpable ending, which is to say that Melissa and Josh have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has taught them, but there is more to this place that we haven’t explored.” I know for sure that [series co-creator] Cinco Paul has already planned out Season 2 if we get picked up. I also know that Melissa and Josh are in it.”

Schmigadoon! Season 1 Recap

The first season of the musical drama was based on the basic idea of Brigadoon, which won a Tony Award in 1947. Melissa and Josh, the show’s main characters, are played by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. They’ve been together for a long time, but things aren’t going so well right now. The couple ends up in the small, out-of-the-way town of Schmigadoon, where they quickly learn that they can’t leave and go back home until they understand what true love is. In the first season, every episode had a few original songs that were based on Brigadoon as well as other musicals from the time.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Cast

The main actors from Season 1 are expected to play the same roles in the next season to keep the story going. Here are the names of the characters and the actors who play them.

Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner

Cecily Strong as Melissa Gimble

Fred Armisen as Reverend Howard Layton

Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough

Jaime Camil as Doc Jorge Lopez

Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton

Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove

Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate

Ann Harada as Florence Menlove

Jane Krakowski as Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom

Martin Short as Leprechaun

Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey

Deadline says that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also participate in the festivities in the new season. Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) will be in Schmicago, the world of 60s and 70s musicals, in the new season.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Plot

Melissa and Josh fell in love again at the end of the first season of Schmigadoon. However, once they crossed the bridge, they couldn’t leave the musical town. The Schmicago setting will be used to make fun of Chicago as well as other famous musicals from the 1960s and 1970s. This was confirmed when Schmigadoon! was picked up for a second season. Strong, Key, and Cameron, as well as Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jaime Camil, and Martin Short, are among the many actors from season 1 who are coming back. Along with Burgess, Patrick Page from “In the Heights” will be a regular cast member.

In Season 2, there will be new original songs that match the theme of Chicago and the other ’60s and ’70s musicals that are being made fun of. Melissa and Josh will probably still be attempting to locate their way home and start figuring out why falling in love once more didn’t work. The new songs and updated setting and tone for season 2 of Schmigadoon! make it seem like everyone from season 1 except for Strong and Key will be going to play new characters this time. The first-look photos hint at this by showing how different Cameron’s role as a farmer’s daughter in season 1 was from her role as a nightclub singer in season 2.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Release Date

Apple TV+ has announced when season 2 of the musical will start airing. On Friday, April 7, 2023, Schmigadoon will start a new season. On the first day, two episodes will be available on the streaming service, and the other four episodes will be added every week until May 5, 2023.

Where can I watch Schmigadoon! Season 2?

All of the seasons of Schmigadoon! will only be accessed via streaming on Apple TV+. There will be different levels of membership that people can choose from based on their needs.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Schmigadoon came out today on Apple TV+. The hit musical comedy series, which has won Emmy and AFI Awards, will continue in Season 2, which was co-created by Cinco Paul. There are six episodes in the second season.