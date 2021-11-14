Scholarship rip-off in Bihar: 376 scholars uncovered to scams associated with scholarship

Patna: The place the Nitish Kumar govt is going through complaint because of many scams in its 16-year tenure. On the identical time, just lately in Darbhanga, the State Minority Welfare Division has detected scams associated with scholarship to 376 scholars of the district. In line with a criticism lodged on the Laheriasarai police station within the district, Assistant Director of Minority Welfare Division Mohammad Rizwan Ahmed mentioned that 376 scholars fraudulently got a scholarship of Rs 30,000 via the use of pretend admit playing cards in a selected college in Hyderabad. Darbhanga District Justice of the Peace Dr. Thiagarajan SM. The rip-off was once additionally showed.Additionally Learn – ‘Part a kilo of milk’ approach part, ‘large don’ approach complete bottle, those codewords are getting used for liquor provide

Rizwan Ahmed mentioned, "Throughout the verification of admission bureaucracy and different paperwork, it was once discovered that 376 scholars have taken scholarships and they all had taken admission in 3 tutorial establishments coming below one college, specifically Good Grammar Faculty in Hyderabad. Schooling Society. It was once being concerned how the entire scholars had taken admission in an training college and claimed scholarship." "Once we cross-checked with the learning establishment, it was once discovered that the alleged scholars have used the identify of the college to say scholarship grant," he mentioned.

"Accordingly, we were given in contact with the scholars who took the scholarship. It was once additionally discovered that out of those, most 137 scholars are from Darbhanga district. Out of them, 14 scholars gave the impression prior to the dept and claimed that an act of fraud were dedicated." "We've requested them to go back the volume to the dept in 10 days or else we can face criminal motion," he mentioned. Inspector Hari Narayan Singh, in-charge of Laheriasarai police station, mentioned, "We've registered an FIR towards the scholars and extra investigation is on."