School College Reopen Update News: governments preparing to open school, learn how the atmosphere of the school will be after six months

School College Reopen Update News: Due to the global epidemic corona virus crisis, school colleges which have been closed for the last six months in the country are going to open again. All the State Governments have started their preparations for the school Reopen News. Right now, given the pace of Coronavirus, orders have been given to start only Senior Classes (School Unlock) ie class IX and XII. In this too, there will be no pressure on the students to go to school college reopening. It will depend on the desire of the student whether he wants to go to school or not. Also Read – School Reopen Latest News In Hindi: Classes from 9th to 12th started in this state today, but studies only…

School College Unlock in Coronavirus Crises Also Read – Unlock 4.0 in Delhi: Raunak will return to Delhi’s pubs and bars, permission to open from this day, but now these rules will have to be accepted

Now when the schools are going to open from September 21, the school administration along with the governments has started preparing rules and guidelines so that the children can resume their education and they should stay away from this virus. The Union Health Ministry has also issued a guideline for the opening of the school. According to this guideline, children can go to school with written permission of their parents. Also Read – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah opened to general public 6 months after Covid-19 outbreak, see new guidelines before you know

After the corona lockdown, now the children are going to get a lot of change in the school which they may have never seen before. Children will also face many kinds of restrictions, such as – cannot live in groups, many people cannot play games together, constant social distancing and cleanliness will have to be taken care of. In addition, children will also have to wear masks.

Now, instead of having a biometric attendance at the school, all will have to live with a distance of at least six feet along with arranging contact less attendance. There will be a ban on any kind of event in the school so that the crowd does not gather.

Many states including Jharkhand, Haryana have already prepared to open schools completely. Recently, the education minister of the Haryana government said that his government has completed the preparations for opening schools in the state, only the central government’s permission and instructions are needed.