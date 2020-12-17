School College Reopening: 10th, 12th, medical, dental and nursing classes will start in this state from 21st December

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed permission to run classes in class 10 and 12 and medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing schools in the state with the permission of parents, but theaters, swimming pools, entertainment parks, processions, sports competitions, coaching and It has announced to continue the ban on classes in all other educational institutions. Also Read – Jharkhand High Court asked the state government – by whose order Lalu was shifted to the bungalow of RIMS Director

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh issued new guidelines for Kovid-19. The Chief Secretary said in his order that as per the new guidelines issued by the Central Government in view of Kovid-19 on 25 November, the State Government decided to issue new guidelines today, keeping in view the needs of the public, in which the Government of Jharkhand 21 With the permission of parents in the state from December, today the class 10 and 12 and classes in medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing schools were allowed to run today. But the ban on cinema, swimming pool, entertainment park, procession and sports competitions will continue. Apart from this, the ban on classes in coaching and all other educational institutions will also continue unchanged.

According to the guidelines, swimming pools in the state will remain closed. Apart from this, no procession, fair, exhibition and any sports competition are also allowed. According to the instructions, all schools, colleges will now be able to invite students of class X and XII to the class with the permission of parents or guardians and their offline classes can be conducted. Along with this, they will also have to run online classes.

Similarly, classes can also be conducted in medical colleges and dental colleges and nursing schools in the state from December 21. Singh has instructed that all educational institutions will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and UGC and there is no such exemption in the blocked areas. Shooting of films has also been allowed in the state, but viewers will not be allowed to come there.

Apart from this, up to two hundred people have been allowed to congregate in religious places and closed halls, but all have to follow the Kovid guidelines. Similarly, up to three hundred people have been allowed to gather in the open. The state government has also given permission to open Sri Krishna Administrative Training Institute, Rural Development Institute and Police Training Institute.