School / College Reopening Date: August or September … When will the schools open? Government made this plan

School College Reopening: Along with the corobar, the education sector is also suffering a huge loss in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Millions of children of the country and students studying in college suffered greatly. Since March, the school-college has been closed in the entire country, but in many places the annual examinations could not be completed due to Coronavirus. Usually, every year the session started from April but this time it is not so and yet it is not completely confirmed that when will it end and the schools will open again.

Now the government has started planning to open schools and colleges in the country again. At present, the government does not want to take any such step in haste which is harmful for the health of children. The government will take any step towards reopening the school only after the Corona virus situation and preparedness to deal with it, and especially after implementing all measures to protect children from it.

According to some reports, the central government is now slowly moving towards opening school colleges again. The central government has sought advice in this regard. The Union Ministry of Education has asked the states and Union Territories to give a decision on a possible period in this regard and also directed that the opinion of parents should be taken before opening the school college.

According to information received from sources, in a circular sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), it is said that teachers and parents of schools are expected to study when and how. The Ministry has said to give feedback till 20 July i.e. till today.

Let us tell you that schools have been closed since March due to Kovid 19. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, in the first week of July, the government has decided to reduce the school syllabus by 30 percent for students from classes 9 to 12. HRD Ministry said that due to the main epidemic, a lot of time of school college has been wasted and in such a time, no more load can be put on the children, hence reducing celebrations is a reasonable step.

Now it has to be seen how long the children can take their bags safely to school and college. It is possible that the government will soon take an effective step in this regard so that education does not get further affected.