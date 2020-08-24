School College Reopening Latest News: Will School-Colleges Open From September 1 In Unlock 4.0? Know what is the latest information

School Reopen News in Hindi: After the fast growing Corona cases in the country, the government announced the lockdown in the last March. After this, the central government has slowly relaxed through Unlock. The fourth phase of Unlock (Unlock 4) is going to start from 1 September. In such a situation, the question in everyone’s mind is, will the government open schools and colleges that have been closed for six months? According to the reports, schools and colleges can be opened from September 1 (School College Reopen News) and guidelines will be released for this. Also Read – Two hospitals of Corona to be built in Bihar with PM Cares fund, DRDO will build

Many state governments have already announced that they will take a decision on the decision to reopen schools in the last week of August. It is believed that the Center will give the states an option to reopen schools. However, the central government has said that no such decision has been taken in this regard yet. It is being speculated that the Center will leave this decision to the state governments. After this the state government will start its system here.

If schools and colleges open in Unlock-4, then it will be the responsibility of the state government to implement the guidelines and rules so that children are completely protected from virus infection. Maintaining social distancing in children during the Corona crisis will also be a big challenge for the school and the government.

Infectious figures crossed 31 million

According to the data released on Monday morning by the Ministry of Health, the number of corona infected in the country has increased to 31, 06, 348. In the last 24 hours 61,408 new cases of corona have been reported and 836 corona infected have also died during this period. So far 23,38,035 patients have been cured and 57,542 people have lost their lives.

On the other hand, according to the report, the central government may allow opening of standalone cinema halls from 1 September, although multiplexes in malls will not be opened yet. For this, standard operating procedure (SOP), contactless ticketing has already been created. A day earlier, the Center has also lifted the ban on film and TV shootings. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar issued guidelines regarding this.

At the same time, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement that whenever the government gives instructions, it is ready to restore operations. DMRC’s statement comes a day after the statement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he said that in view of the improvement in the situation arising out of Kovid-19, the services of Delhi Metro should be restored and it is hoped that the Center will soon Will decide on