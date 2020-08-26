School College Reopening News in Hindi: When will the schools be opened? Union Education Minister gave this answer …

School reopening latest news in hindi: The fourth phase of unlock (Unlock 4.0) is going to start in the country from 1 September. In such a situation the question in everyone’s mind is whether the government is going to open schools and colleges which have been closed for six months in this phase? News is being received about this on social media in the coming days. But now the Union Education Minister has answered the question arising in the minds of the people about it. During a conversation with DD News, when Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank) was asked when will the schools be opened? (When Will Schools Re-Open?) In response to this question, he said, ‘As this situation will be normal and we are in constant discussion with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health. As they continue to get suggestions, we will decide the strategy ahead. Whatever will be their instruction, they will now work in that direction. Safety and education of children is important. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: Record of Corona Infections in the country crosses 32 lakhs, records recorded in Maharashtra new cases

FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/LXtdNwOY94@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/2RnycGIKGV – DD News (@DDNewslive) August 25, 2020

Please tell that many state governments have already announced that they will take a decision on the decision to reopen schools in the last week of August. It is believed that the Center will give the states an option to reopen schools. However, the Central Government has not yet taken any decision in this regard. It is being speculated that the Center will leave this decision to the state governments. After this the state government will start its system here.

If schools and colleges open in Unlock-4, then it will be the responsibility of the state government to implement the guidelines and rules so that children are completely protected from virus infection. Maintaining social distancing in children during the Corona crisis will also be a big challenge for the school and the government.

In the country, the number of corona infected has crossed 32 lakhs, while more than 58 thousand people have died. Maharashtra is the most affected state of Corona in the country. There were record cases of corona in Maharashtra on Tuesday and the number of infected in the state has crossed 7 lakh.