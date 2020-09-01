School Fee Notice: Private schools will be able to take only tuition fees, action will be taken on charging extra fee

new Delhi: The Delhi Education Directorate has issued a new order to private schools not to charge any fee other than tuition fees. Keeping in mind the situation of Kovid-19, the Education Department has instructed private-aided schools to take only tuition fees during the period of Kovid-19. Charges will not be taken under lockdown and any other help. However, it has also been directed that the annual and development fee can be charged proportionately on monthly basis after the end of lockdown. Earlier, on April 18, the Delhi government gave one such instruction. Now the latest order of the Delhi government has directed private schools to maintain the status quo. Also Read – Delhi High Court said – annual and development fee should not be charged till the school opens again

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education issued an order stating, "During the lockdown period, students of private-aided, accredited schools are not required to pay any fee in addition to tuition fees. Annual and development charges may be levied but they can be taken only on monthly basis after completion of the lockdown period. No fees will be charged from parents during school opening, such as transportation fees etc. In any case, schools will not demand transportation fees from parents or students. Fees will be collected only on a monthly basis."

The education department said in the order, "No fee will be increased in the academic session 2020-21. The Director of School Education running on land owned by DDA or other government land will get approval before any fee increase. Schools will provide online education materials or classes to all students without discrimination. Schools will have to provide ID and password to make the teaching material accessible to the students online." The order also directed that the principal of the schools shall in no case deprive the parents of IDs and passwords of those students who are unable to pay the school fees due to financial crisis. The managing committee of schools or heads of schools will not incur additional financial burden by creating a new head of fees. In the name of non-availability of school funds, the monthly salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school will not be stopped.

The order also said that many complaints were being received not only from the parents of the students but also from others, alleging that many private non-accredited schools in Delhi had annual fees, development fees and Many other items have started charging under. According to the Directorate of Education, such work of schools is a clear violation of the instructions. It is an inhumane act on their part to keep in view the epidemic situation and to keep schools closed for a long time. Delhi government will take strict action against such schools.