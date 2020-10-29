School Fees: Government fees will be cut up to 40 percent

Jaipur: Relieving parents amid the Corona epidemic, the Rajasthan government has directed CBSE-affiliated private schools to cut tuition fees by 30 percent for classes 9 to 12 and state board-affiliated schools by 40 percent for the same class. . The instruction states that since the CBSE has reduced the syllabus of class 9 to 12 of the school by 30, the tuition fees of their school should be reduced by 30 per cent. At the same time, Rajasthan Board has reduced the course by 40 percent, so they should reduce the fee by 40 percent. The Education Department issued this order on Wednesday. Also Read – School Tuition Fee Reduce: Rajasthan government gives big relief to parents, orders to cut tuition fees of private schools by 30-40%

The department has also submitted a report with the SOP guidelines to the Chief Minister's Office from November 2 to suggest reopening of schools. Although no similar decision has been taken for students from classes 1 to 8, they have not been asked to come to school yet. Therefore, no decision has been taken on this yet. A decision on their school fees will be taken after the schools open. A committee was formed by the state government to take a decision on the issue of fees due to the closure of the school for the last eight months.

Significantly, the parents of the students are running a campaign demanding 'no school, no fee'. Meanwhile, the Progressive Association School of Rajasthan, which has filed a petition against the High Court's decision of 30 percent reduction in school tuition fees, said, "This decision is not correct. It is discriminatory. If it is implemented, we will go against it to the Supreme Court. If the fees are cut by 30 and 40 percent then how will we be able to pay salaries to school teachers and staff?"